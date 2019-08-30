The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team kicked-off their season by competing in the annual Timberwolf Kick-Off Classic in Cissna Park.
The kick-off event ran from Aug. 26-29 with the final games being played Aug. 31. A total of 12 teams participated and were divided into three separate pools.
The Navy Pool consisted of Cissna Park, Danville Schlarman, Hoopeston and GCMS. The Columbia Pool was Armstrong-Potomac, Milford, PBL and Fisher. The Silver Pool consisted of Clifton Central, Kankakee, Oakwood and Watseka. The pool play format was best two of three
There are four possible places during the tournament and only the first place team will take home the championship trophy. 12 all-tournament player plaques will be awarded after the final match. Aug. 31 games will begin starting at 8 a.m. in Cissna Park. Check back next week for full results from the tournament.
Hoopeston Area started the tournament with a match against Cissna Park Aug. 26.
The Lady Cornjerkers put on a pair of competitive matches, but Cissna Park defeated Hoopeston Area 27-25 and 26-24.
Hoopeston Area would go on to face Gibson City Melvin Sibley Thursday night.
Again Hoopeston Area put up a bold effort but came up short with GCMS defeating them 25-17 and 25-20.
Hoopeston Area’s Payton Small had five kills, one block and four digs, while Ali Watson had three kills and one block.
Hoopeston Area was back in action Saturday for the final day of the tournament. Check back next week for the results of the tournament.