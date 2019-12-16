The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers took on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to kick-off their week of competition last week.
Hoopeston Area was missing two of its starters, Ali Watson and Sadie Drayer, during the game.
BHRA would defeat Hoopeston Area 45-17.
Lexie Breymeyer led the team in scoring with seven points.
The Lady Cornjerkers struggled again when they took on Schlarman Academy Thursday and lost 34-48.
Breymeyer again led the team in scoring with 14 points.
Hoopeston Area found their stride again once they started competition at the Iroquois West Holiday Tournament.
Hoopeston Area started the tournament by taking on Clifton Central.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated Clifton Central 43-22.
Watson and Breymeyer led the team in scoring with 14 and 13 points respectively.
Hoopeston Area also put in a valiant effort when they came up against Dwight in the tournament.
Dwight would defeat Hoopeston Area 45-42.
Watson put up 21 points, while Breymeyer had eight points.
Hoopeston Area wrapped up their competition in the Iroquois West Holiday Tournament Monday when they took on GSW.
Hoopeston Area will host Milford at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and will travel to Armstrong-Potomac at 10 a.m. Dec. 21.
The Hoopeston Area High School boys basketball team also started their week with a game against BHRA.
BHRA defeated the Cornjerkers 63-39.
The Cornjerkers next competed in the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
They took on McNamara and lost in a heartbreakingly close match 55-54.
They fell to Iroquois West in another close match 54-44.
The Cornjerkers took on Momence and again came up just short, losing 75-69.
Hoopeston Area took on Westville Monday night to wrap up the tournament.
The Cornjerkers will be off over Christmas break and will resume play Jan. 3 when they host Westville at 6 p.m.