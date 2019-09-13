LaDonna G. Johnson, 90, of Fruitland Park, Fla., formerly of Danville, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019 at Leesburg Medical Center in Leesburg, Fla.
She was born May 25, 1929, in Collison, the daughter of Parker and Ethel (Irvin) Hanson. She married Richard Johnson on Oct. 14, 1973, at the Lincoln United Methodist Church in Danville. He survives in Fruitland Park, Fla.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m.–noon Sept. 16 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St Hoopeston. A graveside service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Gundy Cemetery in Bismarck, with Pastor Richard Lewis officiating.
