La Casa Del Sol celebrates nine years in business
Jordan Crook
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
What do you think?
What is your favorite part of Autumn?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle
Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle
Hoopeston, IL
Right Now
- Humidity: 49%
- Feels Like: 93°
- Heat Index: 93°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 88°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:46:13 AM
- Sunset: 06:35:08 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Hot. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Hoopeston Area High School Homecoming Court announced
- Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerker Spirit Store offers expanded selection
- Hoopeston sees fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
- Mayor signs Constitution Week Proclamation for Barbara Standish Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution
- School district officials answer questions at community forum
- Hoopeston City Council approves TIF funds for Subway move
- MaryAnn (Regan) Longfellow
- Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 16-21
- Volunteers turn out for Hoopeston clean-up day
- Hoopeston officials to meet with IDOT about road project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.