Hoopeston Area High School Teacher Nancy Konieczki has been named the December Teacher of the Month by the Hoopeston Education Association.
“The HEA is thrilled to recognize Nancy Konieczki is the December Teacher of the Month. Mrs. K, as her students and many of her coworkers call her, is quite possibly the most positive person I've ever met,” HEA President Dylan Swank said. “That attitude is infectious, and it's rare to not see a stream of smiling faces pour out of her room. Beyond that, she's always willing to go above and beyond for her students. We are lucky to have her here at HAHS!”
The Chronicle asked Konieczki a series of questions about her approach to teaching. Her answers are listed below:
What is your approach to teaching?
My approach to teaching is to keep a positive attitude. If I can get my students to like to come to my class and learn then the rest falls into place.
What made you want to become a teacher?
I like to learn and challenge myself in all things I do, so I try to inspire my students to do the same.
What was your favorite subject in school and is that what you teach now?
My favorite subject in school was math. I teach math at the high school. The classes I teach are Math 2, Pre-Calculus, and AP Calculus.
Do you have a memorable teacher in your past who made a difference in your life?
Yes, my high school math teacher Adrian Marrufo challenged me, and started my love of math. We actually taught at the same school for awhile.
What is your approach to classroom discipline?
I try to make my classroom a positive atmosphere. This helps me to get to know the students and their likes and dislikes. When a student knows you care about them, it makes less problems in my classroom.
What do you hope students will take with them into the future from their education experiences with you?
I want my students to take the love of learning with them when they leave my classroom. I want them to be curious about all things.