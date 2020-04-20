Due to the current school shut down, Maple Grade School's Kindergarten preregistration/screening, planned for April 27-28, has been cancelled.
However, the school’s staff would like to get students preregistered for the 2020 school year electronically.
If you have a student who will be 5 before Sept. 1, please complete the following Google Form at https://forms.gle/dBDkSYN9L8AYDqq2A to get your student preregistered for kindergarten.
This document is extremely important as it assists the school with planning and proper student placement.
Once this pandemic settles down, the school will try and either reschedule the screening dates or set up an open house.
Please call the Maple office at 217-283-6665 for further information or if you do not have access to register your student online.