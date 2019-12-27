Kenneth Wayne Borror, 93, formerly of Rossville, most recently of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away Dec. 19, 2019 at home.
Born Oct. 23, 1926, in Rossville, to Blanche and Frank Borror, Ken attend Rossville Grade and High School graduating with the class of 1944. Immediately after graduation, he joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946 followed by serving in the Navy Reserves for seven years.
In 1946, Ken enrolled in Danville Community College after which he transferred to the University of Illinois graduating in 1950 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation from the U of I, he was employed by IBM until his retirement 36 years later. During this time, he was fortunate to be on the ground floor of the development of the computer and computer programming and lived to see how quickly technology evolved from 1950 to 2019.
On January 21, 1951, he married Violet Bray of Rossville, and moved immediately to Glendale, California to work for IBM. From then on, he served IBM, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, Poughkeepsie, New York and Champaign, Illinois. His knowledge of computers led to extensive mission trips abroad to Honduras, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Russia, Ghana, Brazil and Romania where he serviced and trained on computers.
His love of God led him to be a devoted Deacon, Adult Sunday School teacher and Church Music Director in many churches due to many moves. In addition, he and his wife spent two years in Haiti where he did computer programming for Star of Hope International alongside his missionary son Barry and Barry's wife Linda.
Always the first to start a conversation, he greatly enjoyed being active in the communities where he lived. He enjoyed being a member and leader of the Lion's Club in Ellinwood, Ks. and in Tri-Lakes. Ringing the bell for Salvation Army every year was one of his favorite activities. In his 80's he helped clean up a block destroyed by a Kansas Tornado much to the amazement and admiration of others.
After his retirement he enjoyed computer games, reading, crossword puzzles and traveling to visit his children scattered around the country. A loving husband, father, an adoring grandfather, and a lifelong friend to many, Ken was always ready with a joke to brighten everyone's day.
Survived by his faithful, loving wife of 68 years Violet, Ken was the proud father of three sons: Barry (Linda) of Ellinwood, Kansas; Gregory of Baily, Colorado; Jim (Peggy) of Champaign, Illinois; and a daughter Cheryl (Mike) Nolan of Colorado Springs, Colorado. His grandchildren are Joe, Mike, Nick, Huckleberry and Sawyer and he also has 2 great grandsons and 4 great granddaughters. He is also survived by his brother Frank (B.B.) (Jan) Borror, and Sister Linda Sue (Suzzy) Boldt.
He was preceded in death by his father Francis D. Borror, his mother Blanche (Borders) Borror, sister Delores June (Pat) Keister, daughter- in-law Kathy (Greg) Borror, and brothers-in-law Clarence (Pat) Keister and Gordon (Suzzy) Boldt.
Funeral services will be conducted Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Rd, Monument, Colorado 80132, with his nephew Pastor Greg Boldt officiating. Burial will be Monday, December 30 at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held one hour preceding the funeral service at The Church at Woodmoor. Pall bearers will be members of the El Paso Country Tri-Lakes Lions Club.
Memorials in Ken's name may be made to El Paso County Tri-Lakes Lion’s Club at PO Box 164 Monument, CO 80132 or Star of Hope International, PO Box 427, Ellinwood KS 67526 www.starofhope.us.