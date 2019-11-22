Kay Wilken, 74, of Hoopeston, passed away at 2:39 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Feb. 18, 1945 in Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of George and Marie Eloise (Williams) Thompson. She married Tom Wilken on Dec. 8, 1963 at the Union Church in Cissna Park. He survives.
She is also survived by one daughter, Michelle Jackson of Sidney; one son, Todd (Janus) Wilken, of Bowling Green, Ky.; one brother, Don (Sandi) Thompson, of Cissna Park; and four grandchildren: Sydney Jackson, Cole (Caroline) Wilken, Alex Wilken, and Drew Wilken.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kay spent most of her life working as a bookkeeper for various companies.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a graveside service will be held at noon Nov. 25 at Cissna Park Cemetery in Cissna Park with Larry Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living, 423 N. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.