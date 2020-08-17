Judith Anne Green
Judith Anne Green, 77, of Rossville, passed away at 9:38 a.m. Aug. 10, 2020 at her home in Rossville, IL.
She was born Jan. 2, 1943 in Bloomington, the daughter of Ralph C. and Pauline (Taylor) Morgan. She married Duane Hoose and together they had two sons. She later married Mike “Greenie” Green on December 26, 1999 at New Bethel Church in Rossville. He survives in Rossville.
A private family funeral service will be held, and burial will be in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.