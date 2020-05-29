Joyce Ann Highfill, 86, of Milford, passed away at 2:23 a.m. May 25, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, in Watseka.
Joyce was born on May 19, 1934, in Watseka, the daughter of Edwin and Tena (Wilken) Walker. She married Charles E. Highfill on Nov. 1, 1952, in Milford. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1986.
Graveside services were conducted May 28 at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Milford, with Pastor Brent Zastrow officiating. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston to assist them in honoring Joyce’s life.