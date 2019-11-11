John William ‘Bill’ Decker
John William “Bill” Decker, 92, of Champaign, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away at 4:18 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born June 22, 1927, at home in Hoopeston, the son of John William Decker, Sr. and Ruby K. (Finch) Decker. He married Carol Lee Teegarden on July 5, 1952, at the First Christian Church. She survives in Champaign.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kris Light officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Military rites will be accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.