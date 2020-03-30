John Michael Burns, 91, of Rossville passed away at his home on March 23, 2020. He was born in Rossville on July 5, 1928 the son of Thomas Joseph and Mabel Burns.
John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Beverly “Joan” (Pickrell) Burns, Steven Allen Burns, daughter, Julia Ann Lane, son, 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren with one on the way, 3 nieces and his dog and buddy Toby.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Mike Burns and brother Thomas Joseph Burns Jr. “Burnz”.
John retired from Rossville Alvin School District after 30 years as a Bus Supervisor and grounds keeper. He also operated John Burns Lawn Mower Service for many years and handled the grounds keeping at Rossville’s Chrisman Park. John spent 8 years on the Rossville Village Board of Trustees and was the Grand Marshal of the final Rossville Alvin Homecoming. Spending time with his family was a big part of John’s life. He enjoyed playing Old Maid with his grandchildren and taking family trips to go camping in Minnesota.
John was a faithful member of the Rossville Church of Christ and was known for his Christian walk. He never knew a stranger and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. John’s trademark was his smile.
A Graveside Service was conducted in Rossville Cemetery March 28. A public Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join John’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com