Name: Emma Bowen
Grade: 4
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy playing my saxophone a lot and spending time with my family. We watch movies together.
What school/community activities have you participated in? I participate in the Community Children’s Choir and AWANA at the First Church of God. I am also a member of Cadet Band where I’m learning the Saxophone and Orff Ensemble. I also participated in the musical A Kid’s Summer Night's Dream with the Danville Light Orchestra.
What is your favorite book ever? Anne of the Island by Lucy Maud Montgomery
What is your favorite book series? Anne of Green Gables Series by Lucy Maud Montgomery
Where is your favorite place to read? The third floor of our house is a redone attic. It’s a great quiet place to read.
Why do you read so much? Reading is fun and entertaining, especially when you have nothing else to do. Books are great because we can learn so much from them.
What would the world be like if no one read books? No one would know anything because so much knowledge comes from books. We learn from books, especially about the past.
What are your future life goals? I want to continue reading to gain knowledge. I’ve thought about a lot of occupations but currently I’m thinking about politics at the local level. I might want to become mayor of Hoopeston.
Name: Mason Swartz
Grade: 4
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy playing sports, especially wrestling and baseball. I also like hanging out with my family and watching movies.
What school / community activities have you participated in? I wrestle with a team from Danville called Storm. I’m also a participant in Hoopeston Area Youth Soccer and a member of Danville Fury, a traveling baseball team. Over the summer I attended a church camp.
What is your favorite book ever? Football Genius by Tim Green
What is your favorite book series? Genius Files by Dan Gutman
Where is your favorite place to read? Living room couch
Why do you read so much? I enjoy thinking about what actually happens in a book, making my brain think about what is occurring.
What would the world be like if no one read books? Imaginations would be much more dull.
What are your future life goals? I want to become a professional athlete at any sport I can succeed at but preferably wrestling or baseball.