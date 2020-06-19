John Greer Elementary extends congratulations to this year’s recipients of the President’s Award for Educational Achievement.
The purpose of this award is to recognize students who show outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment, or intellectual development in their academic subjects.
This award is meant to encourage and reward students who work hard and give their best effort in school.
Students receiving the President’s Award for Educational Excellence are not eligible for this award.
Award winner Dealynn Powers is not pictured.