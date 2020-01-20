Name: Jackie Heywood
Grade: 5
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy singing, being artistic, and writing.I enjoy writing stories as well as reading stories.I’m trying to learn how to play the piano.I also like to talk to people as communication is a hobby for me.
What school / community activities have you participated in? I was in Girl Scouts until my troupe shut down.After school on Wednesday I participate in the Hoopeston Community Children’s Choir.I’m in the John Greer Concert Band where I play the clarinet decently.
What is your favorite book ever? Spirit Animals the Ever Tree by Marie Lu
What is your favorite book series? The Magnus Chase Series by Rick Riordan
Where is your favorite place to read? I usually read in my room on my bed or in a corner anywhere.I don’t sit in chairs.
Why do you read so much? I read a lot because it’s fun.I learn new things sometimes which is a fun experience.Sometimes books are fun and sometimes sad but they introduce me to a whole other world.
What would the world be like if no one read books? Boring - Books are originality.Reading is something that fuels originality.If you’re good at reading it helps your writing.Writing is part of what makes us unique.
What are your future life goals? Sometimes I want to be an author and sometimes I want to be a coder.Singing would be more of a hobby but if I became popular enough, I might make it into a full time gig.