Name: Heidi Walder
Grade: 5
What hobbies do you have other than reading? I enjoy drawing, sewing, painting, writing, biking, and riding our golf cart around town.
What school / community activities have you participated in? I play the clarinet in Concert Band and am also in Chorus and Orff ensemble. I participate in Student Leadership Club.
What is your favorite book ever? A Penny Parcel by Avery E. Hitch.
What is your favorite book series? Canterwood Crest by Jessica Burkhart
Where is your favorite place to read? I enjoy reading on a soft bed.
Why do you read so much? Reading is fun and passes time. When I read I can pretend I am one of the characters and what happens to the characters is often what doesn’t happen to me in real life. So I get to have all kinds of wonderful experiences.
What would the world be like if no one read books? No one would know anything or have fun. Reading books increases knowledge and knowledge leads to fun. People wouldn’t know as many words so they wouldn’t do as well in school. Life would be really dull.
What are your future life goals? I want to be an elementary teacher.