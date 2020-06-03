John Greer Elementary extends congratulations to this year’s American Legion Award Winners.
Based on the characteristics of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service, fifth grade teachers nominated students from their classrooms who met these characteristics.
Then through a secret ballot, the John Greer faculty and staff selected Hunter Warner and Heidi Walder as John Greer’s 2020 recipients of the American Legion Award. Hunter is the son of Curtis and Holly Warner.
Heidi is the daughter of Dan and Pam Walder.