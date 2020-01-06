John Daniel Reardon
John Daniel Reardon, 66, of Potomac, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at home.
John was born on Aug. 20, 1953, in Danville, the son of Robert Reardon and Roseanne (Price) Johnson. He married Jackie Downs, on Nov. 10, 1973. He later married Darlene Kottke on Sept. 29, 1978.
A Celebration of John’s Life was conducted Dec. 31 at Potomac Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. Following services cremation rites were accorded and burial will be held at a later date in Potomac Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring John’s life.