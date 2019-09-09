JoAnne Howard, 82, of Rossville, passed away at 8:28 p.m. Aug. 26, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Weston) Beckner. She married John David Howard on Sept. 16, 1956 at the Antioch Church. He preceded her in death.
Per her wishes, she was cremated, and a memorial service was presented at Rossville United Methodist Church in Rossville with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial took place at Mann’s Chapel in rural Rossville.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.