Joan L. Crawford
Joan L. Crawford, 91, of Potomac, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 17, 2019, at Hawthorne Inn in Danville.
Joan was born on Oct. 28, 1927, in Henning, the daughter of Forrest and Mary (Carter) Putman. She married Gene Crawford on Aug. 2, 1947, in Potomac. He preceded her in death on Sept. 1, 2000.
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Middlefork United Methodist Church, with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac.
