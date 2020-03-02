Jeffrey Dale Mitchell
Jeffrey Dale Mitchell, 73, of Boswell, IN, passed away at 4:40 P.M. Friday February 14, 2020 at his home. He was born December 22, 1946, in Brazil, IN, the son of Earl and Martha (Hinshaw) Mitchell. He married Jill Allyn Brockway of Hoopeston, IL, on September 5, 1970, at the Hoopeston United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jill; two daughters, Jennifer (Ashton) Eldridge of Phoenix, AZ and Jessica (Patrick) Quinn of Phoenix, AZ; one son, James Mitchell of Boswell, IN; one sister, Dr. June Frye of Prince George, British Columbia; two brothers, Stephen (Wanda) Mitchell of Decatur, IL and John Mitchell of South Bend, IN; two sisters-in-law, Jane (Jary) Archer and Judy Brockway (Mark Skelton); three grandchildren, Megan and Emily Quinn and Jack Eldridge; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Marjorie Brockway; and one brother-in-law, Dr. Russell Frye.
Jeff worked at Jasper County Coop which later became Ceres Solutions as the Boswell Branch Manager. He later worked for Mark Layden Farms, Randy Weber and most recently Senesac Farms. He was a member of the Boswell United Methodist Church and later attended the Hoopeston United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Pine Village Masonic Lodge #315. Jeff enjoyed volunteering at the Benton County Fair, fishing, attending races with his son and had a love for sports especially basketball and football. He lived a full life surrounded by family, friends, and his fishing buddies. Jeff’s greatest enjoyments were spending time with is darling grandchildren and visiting with people, as he never met a stranger.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service was conducted Feb. 21 at the Hoopeston United Methodist Church in Hoopeston with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or to donate locally, please consider donating to Feed M y Lambs or Blessings in a Backpack, which can be contacted through the Hoopeston United Methodist Church.
Anderson Funeral Home handled the arrangements for the family.