Jean C. Feller, 92, whom resided at Autumn Field’s in Hoopeston and was formerly of Cissna Park, passed away at 3:01 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
She was born March 8, 1927 in Neillsville, Wisc., the daughter of Herbert and Elizabeth (Markert) Quimby. She married Charles L. Feller on Oct. 15, 1949 at the Methodist Church in Kentland, Ind. He preceded her in death.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Grace Bible Church, 201 Kellerhal Drive in Cissna Park. A celebration of life will follow the visitation and will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church, with Pastor Trey Scheffer officiating. A private burial will be held.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.