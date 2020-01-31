Hoopeston Area Middle School Teacher Megan Weeks has been named the January Teacher of the Month by the Hoopeston Education Association.
“The HEA is ecstatic to recognize Megan Weeks as the January Teacher of the Month!” HEA President Dylan Swank said. “Ms. Weeks is one of the first people I met in the district; when I came to tour the district, Ms. Weeks invited me into her classroom, introduced me to her students — who would soon be my students — and made me feel incredibly thankful to be a Cornjerker. I know that her students feel that same sense of welcoming every time they step into her classroom.”
The Chronicle asked Weeks a series of questions about her approach to teaching. Her answers are listed below:
What is your approach to teaching?
My approach to teaching is all about building positive relationships with the students. I want the students to feel valued and cared for in my classroom, as well as, safe and respected. I try to always give my best, so that they can give me their best!
What made you want to become a teacher?
I have always enjoyed learning and working with kids, so I decided to make a career of it! I love seeing people overcome challenges and weaknesses, and as a teacher, I get to witness it all the time!
What was your favorite subject in school and is that what you teach now?
From balancing equations in Math to balancing equations in Chemistry, I loved every subject! Math was definitely my strongest subject and that is what I teach!
Do you have a memorable teacher in your past who made a difference in your life?
I was blessed with several amazing teachers. I would say my high school math teacher, Robin Coon, had a big impact in my life because she fostered my love for math and teaching. I had struggled before with math, but she helped me build my confidence in the subject which made all the difference!
What is your approach to classroom discipline?
Another benefit of building positive relationships with the students is that they tend to have more positive behavior in my classroom. When problems do arise, I do my best to be fair and always here all sides of the story. The students appreciate being heard and understood. At the beginning of the year, I explain the reasoning behind my expectations so that the students know the “why” instead of just the “how” they should act. This helps students understand my expectations and why they need to follow them.
What do you hope students will take with them into the future from their education experiences with you?
I hope they remember that they are all uniquely gifted and they always have the opportunity to grow!