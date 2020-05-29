Janiece Lyvette Robinson, 59, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 10:38 a.m. May 20, 2020 at her home.
She was born Nov. 6, 1960, in Danville, the daughter of Arnold Meime and Mildred Leona Woodard. She married Torrey Robinson on Nov. 23, 1995 in the presence of a judge in Danville and later held a family ceremony on September 19, 2009 at her grandmother’s home in Hoopeston. He survives in Hoopeston.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.