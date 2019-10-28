James H. ‘Jim’ Shore
James H. “Jim” Shore, 54, of Ambia, Ind., passed away at 10:43 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital in Williamsport, Ind.
He was born Dec. 30, 1964 in Lakeland, Fla., the son of William and Shirley (Miller) Shore.
Per his wishes he will be cremated. A visitation will be conducted 4–7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
