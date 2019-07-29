James Fillmore McCann
With his wife of more than 60 years holding his hand, James Fillmore McCann, DC passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2019.
James and his twin John were born in Spirit Lake, Iowa on April 13, 1936 to Royal Foye (Dick) and Edith (Partlow) McCann. He attended schools in Arnolds Park, Iowa and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport Iowa.
He loved chiropractic and was one of the earlier practitioners of the Activator Method having used this technique for over 50 years. His skills were always in demand from people all over the world right up until 2 weeks prior to his passing. He spent most of his professional life in Hoopeston, Illinois before retiring to Gold Canyon, Arizona.
James was preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brother. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Willard), son, James and daughter, Vivian (Dennis) Komori. Grandchildren, Mason (Jessica) McCann and Jordan (Cathy) McCann, Joseph Borror, Michael Borror and Cole Komori, and great-grandchildren, Selphie, Dilynn, Spencer, and Simon.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Room in Mountain Brook Village in Gold Canyon. In lieu of flowers the family gratefully requests donations can be made to “Friends of Apache Junction, Paws and Claws” (animal rescue) 725 E. Baseline Ave. Apache Junction, AZ 85119.