Jackie Joe “Jack” Silver, 84, of Hoopeston, passed away at 9:18 P.M. Thursday April 16, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born January 14, 1936, in Hoopeston, IL, the son of William and Emma (Williams) Silver. He married Mona Rose Boehme on October 2, 1955 and together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage. She preceded him in death. He later married Emma Lou Stevens on July 24, 2009 in Hoopeston. She survives in Hoopeston.
Due to the current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Friends and extended family are encouraged to line North Market Street at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday April 22, 2020, to greet the family as they proceed to the graveside rites.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.