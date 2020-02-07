Aubrey Irwin, of Hoopeston, graduated from Lakeview College of Nursing during the College’s fall commencement ceremony held in Danville.
Irwin earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location.
She is the daughter of Shawn Bell, of Hoopeston, and Eric Irwin, of Alvin. She is married to Todd Adams of Bismarck.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston in the fall of 2001.