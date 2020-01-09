Flu season is here, which means the risk of catching the flu is increasing. Iroquois Memorial
Hospital is applying temporary visitor restrictions to help reduce the spread of the flu.
“Temporary visitor restrictions are in place at IMH to ensure the safety of our patients. There is no doubt the flu is making its rounds, so we need to take precautions in order to provide quality care,” says Dr. Akintilo, MD, MBA, FAAFP at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
The following visitor restrictions are currently in place:
- Visitors under 18 years old are not allowed to visit.
- A maximum of two visitors per patient.
- Visitors with flu like symptoms should refrain from visiting. If visits must occur, you will be required to wear a mask.
- Visitors of patients who are in isolation must check in at the nurses station.
To prevent the spread of germs, please wash your hands before and after seeing your loved one.
Serving over 50,000 people in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana, Iroquois Memorial Hospital is a not-for-profit corporation. IMH is a 25 bed hospital located in Watseka, Illinois. The hospital operates rural health clinics in Watseka, Gilman, Milford and Kentland, Ind. The hospital also operates a skilled nursing facility, Iroquois Resident Home, which is attached to the hospital property.