My parents had always seemed to have the guts to be different. In some ways their bravery made my life very interesting. For instance, we were not encouraged to date. My father only believed in courtship that would lead to a real commitment. Anything else was just non-essential in his opinion.
My father felt we should use our time for things that had lasting significance—and since he could not think of any permanent use for a casual boyfriend, that option was just not offered for any of his four daughters.
Naturally, this did not stop any of the children in my house from having as many crushes as the next kid, but we knew that resistance was futile. This was when the world still believed that parents were truly responsible for their children’s lives, and so for the most part we did what we were told.
There were a few brave crusaders who were confident they could storm our castle and ride away into the sunset with one of the Smith girls. We begged and pleaded for them not to make a fuss, but there were just some boys that had to try.
I can clearly remember a very determined boy who, despite the fact that he had been warned that my father was a serious roadblock, called the house wanting to talk to me. I answered the phone very nervously. Depending on your age, you may not remember that a few years ago if you wanted to talk to a girl you had to call her on her home phone. Yes, that's right, the one with a cord that is attached to a wall.
One of the challenges with corded phones was that all the phone calls had to be taken in the middle of the room where ever the phone was located, and anyone in the house could pick up another phone in the house and hear your conversation. My father availed himself of this option and promptly got on the phone to join our conversation, and asked the young man what was the purpose of his call?
The boy stammered something about wanting to talk with me, and my father graciously assured him that, while his daughters would not be available for talks on the phone, he was certainly available should the young man need to speak with someone.
They did have a strained chat for a few minutes while I wrung my hands in worry and embarrassment. Apparently the prospect of a chat with my dad wasn’t as appealing as my father thought it might be; the young man hung up and never called back.
There were some upsides. For instance my three sisters and I had a monopoly on the town when it came to babysitting jobs. Everyone knew they could call our house any weekend and get a high quality babysitter—who was sure to be available because they had no weekend plans.
In this current age of dating anyone at basically any age, I know this sounds amazing, and it was.
But my father was a very kind man, and he made it clear he wanted only the best for our lives. He tempered his rules with an on-going conversation about “someone special” and over the years we comically called it the “saving someone special for you speech.”
He said we should wait for greatness, and not jump into every possible relationship. He encouraged us to look for specific traits in a person, and then when we were courted someday, to hold those suitors up to the standards we set for our lives. And only spend our precious time with those people who displayed the qualities of someone that could help build a life we wanted. This turned out to be great advice.
In retrospect, I learned many things during my teen years, such as patience, wisdom, and the power of hope. I learned it was not only ok to be different; it was preferable to being someone who just went with the crowd. Being different was survivable, and you came out on the other side a stronger person.
Also, I learned that any man who isn’t capable of talking with my father is probably not worth marrying No doubt the best outcome of having your first date when you are 19, and getting married when you are 23, is that you can end up married to the only man you have ever loved. I know because I did.
My parents were not afraid to ask us to be different than the world around us. This is a trait I now admire in them, and I strive to show that quality to my own children. Dare to be different, world-changers always are.