Families are invited to get into the winter holiday spirit at the library with a special program presented by WILL TV/Illinois Public Media.
Kellie Blanden from WILL will be on-hand along with Miss Janell for a fun evening with Daniel Tiger beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
Kids will enjoy getting their picture taken with Daniel.
Activities will also include a free family movie “Snowflake Day”, milk and cookies and a craft activity. All children attending will also receive a free Daniel Tiger book (while supplies last).
Activities are geared toward children from pre-school through second grade, but all family members are invited to attend.