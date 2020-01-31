Developing a love of reading at a young age can directly impact a child’s later success in school and in life.
That’s why Hoopeston Public Library is joining forces with Maple Grade School to help introduce local families to the many free opportunities available at the library.
Beginning in February, the library and Maple School will co-sponsor monthly Family Reading Nights for the various grade levels.
Pre-K and Kindergarten families are invited from 5:30-7 p.m. on Feb. 6 for Family Read-ing Night in the library’s lower level Children’s Room.
Children will enjoy a “Pete the Cat” story time and craft. Refreshments will be provided by Maple School.
Families will also have a chance to learn about all the many free kids programs offered at the library.
There will also be door prize drawings and kids can win a Leap-start or a Hot Dots Junior electronic learning tool.
The activities are totally free for all Maple Pre-K and kindergarten families. If children and families don’t have library cards yet, they can also sign up for a card at this time.
Library cards are free of charge to all residents of the Hoopeston Area School District. To obtain a card for their child, parents must provide a photo ID and proof of physical address.
Family Reading Nights are being planned later in the spring for first and second grade families.