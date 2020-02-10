Howard Eugene Johnson, 80, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1939, in Hoopeston, the son of Harold and Mildred (Dukes) Johnson. He married Myrna McNeely on December 20, 1958 in Hoopeston. She survives in Hoopeston.
Funeral services were conducted Feb. 11 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St Hoopeston, with Pastor Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
