The Hoopeston USBC recently announced the final results of the City Tournament:

Ladies Singles:

First: Samantha Strawser 656

Second: Karen Eighner 648

Third: Patty Lowe 645

Ladies Doubles:

First: Karen Eighner-Jennifer Crawley 1370

Second: Michelle Crabtree-Teri Huchel 1354

Third: Margi Morgeson-Leslie Hardcastle 1339

Mixed Doubles:

First: Samantha Strawser-Doug Wagoner 1322

Second: Karen and Darrin Eighner 1312

Third: Leslie Hardcastle-Kyle Richards 1308

Ladies Team:

First: Bi Polar Rollers 2601

Second: Fast Lanes 2564

Third: Alley Kitties 2411

All Events Ladies:

First: Samantha Strawser 2013

Second: Leslie Hardcastle 1986

Third: Sandy Mullen 1896

Men’s Singles:

First: Dave Gaddis 827

Second: Geoffrey Berlin 700

Third: BJ Morgeson 655

Men’s Doubles:

First: Geoffrey Berlin-Doug Wagoner 1372

Second: Bob Hamilton-Todd Keith 1388

Third: Dante Baxter-Cole Cravens 1367

Mixed Teams:

First: Last Minute 2630

Second: 4-Square Balls 2604

Third: Bowl Movements 2572

Men’s Team:

First: Razor’s Edge 2761

Second: Cooter’s Crew 2710

Third: C&D Improvements 2708

All Events Men:

First: Geoffrey Berlin 2129

Second: Dante Baxter 2106

Third: Dave Gaddis 2088

Scratch:

Geoffrey Berlin 2039

Todd Keith 1978

Doug Wagoner 1733