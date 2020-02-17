The Hoopeston USBC recently announced the final results of the City Tournament:
Ladies Singles:
First: Samantha Strawser 656
Second: Karen Eighner 648
Third: Patty Lowe 645
Ladies Doubles:
First: Karen Eighner-Jennifer Crawley 1370
Second: Michelle Crabtree-Teri Huchel 1354
Third: Margi Morgeson-Leslie Hardcastle 1339
Mixed Doubles:
First: Samantha Strawser-Doug Wagoner 1322
Second: Karen and Darrin Eighner 1312
Third: Leslie Hardcastle-Kyle Richards 1308
Ladies Team:
First: Bi Polar Rollers 2601
Second: Fast Lanes 2564
Third: Alley Kitties 2411
All Events Ladies:
First: Samantha Strawser 2013
Second: Leslie Hardcastle 1986
Third: Sandy Mullen 1896
Men’s Singles:
First: Dave Gaddis 827
Second: Geoffrey Berlin 700
Third: BJ Morgeson 655
Men’s Doubles:
First: Geoffrey Berlin-Doug Wagoner 1372
Second: Bob Hamilton-Todd Keith 1388
Third: Dante Baxter-Cole Cravens 1367
Mixed Teams:
First: Last Minute 2630
Second: 4-Square Balls 2604
Third: Bowl Movements 2572
Men’s Team:
First: Razor’s Edge 2761
Second: Cooter’s Crew 2710
Third: C&D Improvements 2708
All Events Men:
First: Geoffrey Berlin 2129
Second: Dante Baxter 2106
Third: Dave Gaddis 2088
Scratch:
Geoffrey Berlin 2039
Todd Keith 1978
Doug Wagoner 1733