The Hoopeston USBC has announced its sign-up date for the upcoming bowling year.
Ladies four-person league begins Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. It is open for anyone. If you have a team or just want to bowl, contact Karen Eighner or Fast Lanes.
Hoopeston Youth League, which is open to any child from age 6-18 are able to bowl on Wednesday evenings, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. Sign-up now through Aug. 30. Cost is $11 per night.
The Will Bruens Men’s League is looking for four-person teams. If you don’t have a team and want to bowl, contact Dave Gaddis or Fast Lanes. League starts on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
Friday night mixed league will run from Sept. 6-Dec. 27 and is open to anyone. Contact Fast Lanes for more information.
Sunday night mixed league starts Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Leslie Hardcastle or Fast Lanes.
For more information on any of these leagues, contact Fast Lanes at 217-283-6505.