Hoopeston Mayor Bill Crusinberry announced the City of Hoopeston’s response to the recent announcement of cases of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, in Champaign County.
“Due to the recently announced cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County, it has been decided to implement Stage I of the City of Hoopeston COVID-19 response plan,” Crusinberry said in a press release. “This plan was created by myself, EMA Director Brad Hardcastle, and Chief of Police Jim DeWitt to combat the spread of this virus throughout our city.”
The following steps will begin effective Tuesday, March 17:
- Crusinberry will direct city department heads and employees to begin planning for contingency of operations and staffing needs throughout the crisis.
- Crusinberry encourage the community to stay home if they are feeling ill and avoid public spaces or gatherings.
- Citizens should be ready to implement personal preparedness to limit the spread of the virus (proper handwashing, hygiene, sanitation, etc.).
- City Hall will be open to the public only by appointment. Please call the city offices at 217-283-5833 to arrange an appointment if necessary.
- Alternate payment methods are pay by phone, pay online, or drop it in the drop box in front of City Hall.
- The police department window will still be open for walk-in reports.
- The regularly scheduled City Council meeting for March 17 will be open to the public. However, Crusinberry asks that citizens observe social distancing in the Council Chambers. Those choosing to attend should wash their hands thoroughly or sanitize once inside the building. If a member of the public has any symptoms of illness, please stay home.
“I will be holding regular briefings with the police chief and EMA director to determine the extent of the spread of the virus and if other actions need to be taken, such as implementation of Stage II or III,” Crusinberry said.