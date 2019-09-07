The Hoopeston 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was another successful event.
Organized by Dani Lane, Ryan Tyler and Laura Lane, Saturday’s stair climb was the fourth such event.
The event encourages participants to remember the lives lost and the sacrifices made after the tragedy. “Walkers can walk at their own pace, climbing up and down the stairs until they have reached the equivalent of 110 flights. This will represent the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and the sacrifices made that day in the attempts to save others,” said Laura Lane.
It has been at the Honeywell Grade School, but this year John Greer School, with its gym, hosted the stairclimbers.
Kathy Vines sang the National Anthem to get the stair climbers going.
This year there were 28 individuals who walked the stairs.
“We’re very appreciative of the sponsorships of the businesses, and the donations made by individuals,” said Lane. She said the work they do is greatly helped out by Ankenbrand.
The money raised from the event goes back to the community, she said.
Donations from the group have gone to the Hoopeston Explorers and the Hoopeston Little League.
Last year they started giving a scholarship to a Hoopeston graduating senior who plans to study in a field related to first responders, she said. Last year Cova Curry received $1,000 to study criminal justice.
As for the group’s donations, “The scholarship will be first. Then, with the money left over will be given back to the community in some way.”
This year there will be a scholarship and, hopefully, money will be given to the Save the Lorraine fund.