The Hoopeston Rotary Club donated $2,000 to ShelterBox USA to help families around the world rebuild their lives after losing everything to natural disaster or conflict.
The funds will be used to provide life-saving shelter and equipment to set up a household, which could include relief tents, tools to repair damaged buildings, as well as supplies such as solar lights, water purification, thermal blankets and cooking utensils. ShelterBox tailors the form of aid after each disaster based on assessments of the affect community’s needs.
ShelterBox was the first officially recognized Project Partner of Rotary International and remains Rotary’s only Project Partner in disaster relief.
“The global support from the Rotary International network, including the Hoopeston Rotary Club, is the cornerstone upon which ShelterBox is built,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “Rotary helps us go further, support more people in need, and access areas that would other wise be impossible to reach.
To learn how to volunteer, fundraise or to make a donation to ShelterBox USA, visit www.shelterboxusa.org or call (941)-907-6036. Legacy giving and corporate giving options are available as well. ShelterBox USA is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Gold status from GuideStar.