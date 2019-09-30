Hoopeston Public Library will sponsor its fourth annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest this October and the library will also provide the pumpkins.
The contest is open to any local residents from age 5 through adult. There will be categories for individuals in age groups from 5-7, 8-11, 12-15 and 16-adult, plus a special “Family/Group” category for more than one person working together.
Patrons may register and “check out” their pumpkin any time during regular library hours, beginning Saturday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 8, while supplies last.
Decorated pumpkins must be returned between 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 and 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 11. Pumpkins will be judged on Friday afternoon, and awards posted around 3 p.m.
A first place award will be presented in each category, plus one entry will be named “Best of Show.” In addition to participation ribbons and medals, first place winners in the individual categories will receive a $10 gift certificate from either Mr. B’s or Pizza King. First place in the Family/Group category will receive an Amazon Alexa donated by Mr. B’s.
Pumpkins will be on display for public viewing in the library’s lower level meeting room through Friday, Oct. 18.
Free pumpkins are once again being provided – while supplies last – by library staff member Terri Hambleton and her husband, Mel.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.