The Hoopeston Public Library will present a free performance of a 1946 radio comedy with new episodes from the “Fabulous Dr. Tweedy” at 4 p.m. Dec. 6.
The new play is a continuation of the comedy stylings the Library Drama Team presented in the spring.
The drama team will stage the humorous misadventures of the absent-minded, yet adorable professor, Dr. Thaddeus Q. Tweedy as a live radio play.
The dean of men travels to New York City with his colleague, the persnickety Miss Tilcy, to seek a salary increase. Humorous misadventures abound in “Tweedy meets Patsy.”
Tweedy’s attempts to fix the mix-ups develop fabulous reversals. Many unforgettable characters in the second story, “Circus Episode,” creating big top romance and high theatrics.
Patrons will also watch as the cast creates live sound effects and hear vintage “Pell Mell” commercials.
The show is expected to last 45 minutes.
The cast includes: Sarah Miller, Mike Pemberton, Thomas Sweeney, Jannell Sechiest, Jackson Grooms, Dave Foster, Yolanda Pemberton, Al Zawarus and Marilyn Tyler.
“Audiences will especially enjoy the surprises so characteristic of the Golden Age of Radio,” Director Thomas Sweeney notes. “Dr. Tweedy meets a five-year-old girl who has comic ingenuity. She outwits many savvy characters.”
Sweeney praised the library for supporting the performing arts.
“The library has been fortunate that it encourages performances as a part of its programming. And so many citizens have attended these programs and this, we believe, will be a worthwhile merriment. The cast has great pride in its preparations and has great joy when its patrons attend.
Seating is limited, so there will be sign-ups for seating starting Dec. 2 at the library. Visit the front desk or call 217-283-6711 to reserve seating. The Hoopeston Public Library is located at 110 N. Fourth St. in Hoopeston.