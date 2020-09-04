Due to social distancing restrictions, the Hoopeston Public Library has not been able to provide in-person library programs this summer, and none are planned for the fall.
But kids who enjoyed “Littles at the Library” story time and “Big Bang Thursday” science programs (and their grownups) can join Janell Sechriest in the library’s new private Facebook group, HPListen & Learn for weekly video stories and crafts, biweekly science projects and other activities to do at home.
Parents or other adult caregivers must first like the Hoopeston Public Library page on Facebook, and then request to join the Listen & Learn group. Weekly story/craft programs for kids from age 2-6 will be posted in the private group beginning Sept. 8.
Craft kits to go along with each story will be available for pickup in the Children’s Room one week in advance, beginning Sept. 1.
Children’s books are being shared with exclusive permission of the individual publishers. Videos are the property of Hoopeston Public Library and are available for personal home use only by library patrons. They must not be saved, shared or redistributed in any manner, online or in print.
For older kids in grades 3 and up, Ms. Janell will be taking the popular “Big Bang Thursday” science program online beginning Sept. 10.
Science videos featuring experiments that kids can do at home with household ingredients like baking soda or toothpicks, will be posted in the Facebook group twice a month.
Plans are also in the works to share worksheets, activities and other learning resources for kids. All the online programs will be free and do not require a library card for access.