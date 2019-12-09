It’s time for another fun reading challenge.
Beginning on Black Friday and running through Super Bowl Monday, avid readers have a chance to win some fun sports-themed prizes in our “Read for the Touchdown” contest at the Hoopeston Public Library.
The contest is open to all patrons from sixth grade through adult. Beginning on Nov. 29 (Black Friday), patrons are invited to pick up a football field book-mark at the main desk. Get it stamped each time you check out a book between then and Feb. 2 (one stamp per visit, per day).
When you’ve earned 10 stamps (100 yards on the football field), you can be entered into a drawing to win one of three great prizes: an insulated Chicago Bears cooler bag, a Bears cap or a book about University of Illinois sports greats, “Illini Legends and Lore.”
You can only get a stamp when you check out a book or audiobook. No movies allowed!
Don’t have a library card? If you’re a resident of the Hoopeston Area School District, it’s easy and free to get one. Adults age 18 and over can sign up by bring-ing in a photo ID with proof of local address. Youth under age 18 must be signed up by their parent or legal guardian. For more information, call or stop by the library today.