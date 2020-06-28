Local families are invited to experience a different kind of Summer Reading Program at Hoopeston Public Library this year.
Beginning July 1, children from Preschool through fifth grade can pick up a free Summer Fun Packet at the library. The bag will be filled with reading projects, science projects and other fun activities to complete at home as a family. Kids who fill in all the squares on their Summer Bingo page can return it to the library for a free goodie bag.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.