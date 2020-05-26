Effective June 1, Hoopeston Public Library will offer limited checkout services to patrons. The library building will not be open to the public, but staff will be available by phone.
At this time, the library hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Patrons can call the library’s main number (217-283-6711) and staff will assist them in selecting books, DVDs or magazines for checkout. A pickup time will be scheduled, and the library staff will provide no-contact curbside delivery. Because Illinois Heartland Library System has suspended deliveries during the pandemic, patrons can only request items from Hoopeston’s local collection. Checkouts must be made by phone. No online checkouts will be available.
Library returns can be made curbside by appointment or via the outside book return box. All returned items will be isolated and sanitized before being returned to the collection and redistributed.
Staff will also be available to provide phone assistance with digital services or to answer other questions relating to library materials.
No public access computer use, photocopying or fax services will be available. All library programs and meetings are cancelled.