For a variety of reasons, the number of grandparents today who are raising or helping to raise their grandchildren continues to rise. The issue knows no racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries. For many grandparents, it's more difficult to parent the second time around. Aging, poor health and limited finances can compound their problems.
Hoopeston Public Library will sponsor a free program to address this topic. "Parenting Again" will be presented at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 by Chelsey Byers of the University of Illinois Extension.
Byers will discuss the many issues facing grandparents who are raising or helping to raise their grandchildren, including: adjusting to the role; being a grandparent and a parent at the same time; and love and limits-a powerful combination.
This program is free and open to all area residents. For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.