CRIS Senior Services of Danville will present a free program on "Identifying Abuse in Later Life" Sept. 24 at Hoopeston Public Library.
The program will be presented twice, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., in the lower level meeting room. The same material will be covered in both sessions. Participants may attend the one which is most convenient for their schedule.
Among the topics of discussion will be how to: 1) identify different types of abuse; 2) better understand how an Adult Protective Services investigation is completed; 3) develop strategies to help end abuse; and 4) report abuse and what type of information is needed to make a report.
For more information, call the library at 217-283-6711.