The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed effective March 16 in response to COVID-19 and in an effort to control the spread of the virus.
The library issued a press release stating that it would be closed until further notice.
“We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and will keep the public updated via local media, including WHPO, Just the Facts and The Chronicle, as well as the library Facebook page.”
All library programs are cancelled until further notice.
Any overdue fines incurred on library materials will be waived when they are returned after the library reopens.
“We urge patrons to practice safe procedures and to take advantage of the many online resources we offer, including digital books for children and adults,” the statement said. “Additional information about our online libraries and other services is available on our website, hooplib.org, and our Facebook page.”
The library offers three digital online libraries with books. Visit hooplib.org for information on how to sign up for: Cloud Library, Libby/Overdrive and RB Digital.
The library also encouraged parents to utilize the following learning websites for kids: www.switcheroozoo.com, www.funbrain.com, www.kids.nationalgeographic.com, www.pbs.org, www.reading.ecb.org, www.starfall.com, www.suessville.com, www.storylineonline.net, www.abcya.com and www.highlightskids.com.