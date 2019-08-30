The Hoopeston Public Library wants you to get (library) carded.
Each September, in conjunction with the American Library Association, libraries across the country celebrate National Library Card Signup Month.
It’s an opportunity to spotlight the importance of libraries in the local community and to encourage all eligible residents to obtain their library card.
Getting a library card is easy and usually free. If you live in Hoopeston, Rossville, East Lynn, Rankin, Wellington or any of the other communities which are part of the Hoopeston Area or Rossville-Alvin School Districts, then you live inside the Hoopeston Public Library District and are entitled to a free library card.
To obtain a card, adults age 18 and over must pre-sent a photo ID which lists their current address. If their ID does not list their current address, they will also need to present a piece of dated official mail (water bill, electric bill, etc.) which lists their current address. Parent signature and the same information is also required for any children or teens under age 18.
If you already have an HPL card, but haven’t up-graded to one of their new full color barcoded cards yet, stop in during September and upgrade your card and you will receive a free HPL wrist lanyard key-chain.
Every patron signing up for a new card in September will also receive a free keychain.