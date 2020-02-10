Hoopeston Public Library presents football-themed contest prizes
Jordan Crook
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
What do you think?
Are you registered to vote?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle
Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle
Hoopeston, IL
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM
- Sunset: 05:19:38 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Cloudy. High around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 12
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Irwin graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing
- Hoopeston man charged with sexual exploitation of a child
- Hoopeston Police Department reports Jan. 26-Feb. 1
- January Teacher of the Month: Megan Weeks
- Grant opens up new tutoring opportunities at Hoopeston Area High School
- Master Gardeners program to discuss growing fruit in East Central Illinois
- Hoopeston Area teams face tough opponents
- Teen REACH students learn violence prevention strategies
- Carol's History Corner
- DACC presents annual Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Competition
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.