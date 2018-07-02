Activities for Teens
Local teens have two opportunities for fun activities during July at the library. “Middle School Madness” for grades 6-8 will be held at 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning July 5 and running through July 26.
“High School Happenings” for grades 9-12 will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesdays, from July 11-Aug. 1.
Each group will enjoy games, crafts, snacks and other activities in the upstairs Teen Zone.
For more information on any of these events, call the library at 217-283-6711.
Closed July 4
The library will be closed July 4 for Independence Day.
Summer Book Sale continues
The Summer Book Sale at Hoopeston Public Library will continue next week on the main level near the circulation desk Lots of good materials still available with new items being added! Everything is $2 per bag or three bags for $5.